SOFTS-NY cocoa hits near six-month low as supply prospects improve

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures on ICE hit multi-month lows on Wednesday on improved weather in top producing region west Africa and as exchange stockpiles hit six-month highs.

Raw sugar also fell, while coffee prices rose.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 fell $34, or 1.4%, to $2,407 a tonne, having hit its lowest level since late November at $2,391.

* Dealers said the industry had begun to cautiously hedge cocoa for next season but cited a continued risk that speculative funds may move to add more short positions.

* ICE exchange stocks, meanwhile, hit six-month highs of 5.186 million 60 kg bags on Tuesday CC-TOTAL-TOT, data showed.

* Traders were also focusing on improved crop prospects due to benign weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 24 pounds, or 1.4%, to 1,730 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.07 cent, or 0.4%, at 19.68 cents per lb.

* India could start sugar's new marketing year on Oct. 1 with carry forward stocks of 6.2 million tonnes even after exporting a record 10 million tonnes, the food ministry said.

* India has imposed restrictions on sugar shipments by capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes.

* Dealers said the India export cap was not hugely restrictive and was somewhat offset by news that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in a bid to keep energy price rises in check, has ousted the new Petrobras CEO.

* Brazil's cane crush was below market expectation in early May, while sugar production continues to lag last year's.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $7.40, or 1.3%, to $563.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.4 cents, or 1.6%, at $2.1705 per lb​​, having hit its lowest since mid-May at $2.1100 on Tuesday​.

* Weather is expected to remain mostly dry over Brazil coffee areas in coming days, which will speed up the harvest in the world's top grower.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $45, or 2.2%, at $2,088 a tonne.

