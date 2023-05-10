News & Insights

SOFTS-NY cocoa hits near 7-year high, sugar edges up

May 10, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE scaled a near seven-year peak on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies, while raw sugar prices also ended higher.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled up $27, or 0.9%, at $3,026 a tonne, after peaking at $3,042, highest since August 2016.

* Dealers said the market was supported by fresh fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* The recent weakness of the dollar against sterling has also provided some support for New York futures while limiting gains in London prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 13 pounds, or 0.6%, to 2,257 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.47 cent, or 1.8%, at 26.66 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after its recent run-up but fundamentals remained supportive following lower-than-expected crops in Asia and concerns about port congestion in top exporter Brazil.

* "With export flows from Brazil's new harvest potentially being limited by logistical constraints in Q2 and Q3 owing to the prospect of record grain shipments, and a possible El Nino threat later in the year, the fundamental outlook remains supportive," Rabobank said in a note.

* Thailand's 2023/24 sugarcane crop is seen at 74 million tonnes, 21% less than in 2022/23, as farmers switch to more profitable plants with El Nino expected to cut yields, Czarnikow said on Wednesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $9.10, or 1.3%, to $718.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.55 cent, or 0.3%, at $1.8595 per lb.

* Weakness in the physical market for arabica coffee has been dragging down futures prices.

* Brazil coffee exports fell 13.8% in April, industry group Cecafe said.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $16, or 0.6%, to $2,481 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Jane Merriman and Vinay Dwivedi)

