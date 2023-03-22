SOFTS-NY cocoa hits more than two-year high, sugar also climbs

Updates with settlement prices
March 22 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE settled to the highest level in more than two years on Wednesday, boosted by supply tightness, while white sugar climbed to a six-month peak.
COCOA
* May New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $57, or 2.0%, to $2,874 a tonne - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.
* Dealers said supplies remained tight, with May trading at a premium of about $36 to July CC-1=R.
* They noted speculators were re-establishing long positions after a recent bout of liquidation. The net long, as of March 14, had fallen to only 6,237 lots, down from 28,993 a couple of weeks earlier.
* May London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 21 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,146 pounds per tonne.
SUGAR
* May white sugar LSUc1 settled up $14.10, or 2.4%, at $603.90 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $604.30.
* Dealers said the market continued to be buoyed by smaller than expected crops in India and Thailand while the focus will soon shift to the harvest in Centre-South Brazil, which is expected to begin soon and gather pace next month.
* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.34 cents, or 1.6%, at 21.14 cents per lb.
COFFEE
* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 2.3 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.78 per lb.
* Dealers said the market lacked a clear overall trend and was slipping back towards the middle of this month's range.
* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $18, or 0.8%, at $2,112 a tonne.
* Uganda's coffee exports in February surged 6% year on year as higher prices pushed traders to release larger volumes of stocks from their warehouses, a state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Nigel Hunt Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and Sandra Maler)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.