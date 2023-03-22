SOFTS-NY cocoa hits more than two-year high, sugar also climbs

Updates with settlement prices

March 22 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE settled to the highest level in more than two years on Wednesday, boosted by supply tightness, while white sugar climbed to a six-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $57, or 2.0%, to $2,874 a tonne - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said supplies remained tight, with May trading at a premium of about $36 to July CC-1=R.

* They noted speculators were re-establishing long positions after a recent bout of liquidation. The net long, as of March 14, had fallen to only 6,237 lots, down from 28,993 a couple of weeks earlier.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled up 21 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,146 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $14.10, or 2.4%, at $603.90 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $604.30.

* Dealers said the market continued to be buoyed by smaller than expected crops in India and Thailand while the focus will soon shift to the harvest in Centre-South Brazil, which is expected to begin soon and gather pace next month.

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled up 0.34 cents, or 1.6%, at 21.14 cents per lb​​.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 2.3 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.78 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market lacked a clear overall trend and was slipping back towards the middle of this month's range.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $18, or 0.8%, at $2,112 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports in February surged 6% year on year as higher prices pushed traders to release larger volumes of stocks from their warehouses, a state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.

