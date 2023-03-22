SOFTS-NY cocoa hits more than 2-year high

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to the highest level in more than two years on Wednesday, boosted by supply tightness, while white sugar climbed to a six-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.8% to $2,839 a tonne by 1234 GMT after peaking at $2,841 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said supplies continued to be tight with May trading at a premium of around $36 to July CC-1=R.

* They noted speculators were re-establishing long positions after a recent bout of liquidation. The net long, as of March 14, had fallen to just 6,237 lots, down from 28,993 lots a couple of weeks earlier.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.1% at 2,123 pounds per tonne​, weakened by the strength of sterling.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $602.10 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $602.90.

* Dealers said the market continued to be buoyed by lower than expected crops in India and Thailand while the focus will soon shift to the harvest in Centre-South Brazil which should get underway shortly and gather pace next month.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.6% to 21.13 cents per lb.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.1% to $1.8005 per lb.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after rising on both Monday and Tuesday with the weakness of the dollar helping to underpin prices.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,122 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports surged 6% in February from the same period a year earlier, as higher prices pushed traders to release larger volumes of stocks from their warehouses, a state-run sector regulator said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.