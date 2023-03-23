Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa hits fresh two-year high, sugar climbs

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

March 23, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

March 23 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest level in more than two years on Thursday on fears over tightening supplies, while white sugar retreated after hitting a fresh six-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​was up 0.1% at $2,876 a tonne at 1435 GMT, a day after hitting the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said supplies are tightening, with the market heading towards a looming deficit this season, and traders worried about defaults in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Indicating supply tightness, May cocoa last traded at a premium of $51 to July CC-1=R.

* Dealers also said speculators have likely re-established long positions after a recent bout of liquidation.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 ​​fell 0.9% to 2,127, under pressure from strength in sterling.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $600 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $608.10.

* Dealers said the fundamental picture remains more bullish than bearish with many unanswered questions on production from major producers India and Thailand.

* Looking ahead though, trader Czarnikow said it expects sugar output in top producer Brazil will be 37.6 million tonnes this season, the second highest on record.

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.8% to 20.98 cents per lb​​.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,115 a tonne, having hit a more than one-month low on Monday.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam has been slow in the past weeks, hit by low stocks, traders said.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.9% to $1.7465 per lb​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(( maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.