SOFTS-NY cocoa hits fresh two-year high, sugar climbs

March 23 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE hit their highest level in more than two years on Thursday on fears over tightening supplies, while white sugar retreated after hitting a fresh six-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​was up 0.1% at $2,876 a tonne at 1435 GMT, a day after hitting the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said supplies are tightening, with the market heading towards a looming deficit this season, and traders worried about defaults in top producer Ivory Coast.

* Indicating supply tightness, May cocoa last traded at a premium of $51 to July CC-1=R.

* Dealers also said speculators have likely re-established long positions after a recent bout of liquidation.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 ​​fell 0.9% to 2,127, under pressure from strength in sterling.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $600 a tonne after setting a six-month high of $608.10.

* Dealers said the fundamental picture remains more bullish than bearish with many unanswered questions on production from major producers India and Thailand.

* Looking ahead though, trader Czarnikow said it expects sugar output in top producer Brazil will be 37.6 million tonnes this season, the second highest on record.

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 0.8% to 20.98 cents per lb​​.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,115 a tonne, having hit a more than one-month low on Monday.

* Coffee trading in top robusta producer Vietnam has been slow in the past weeks, hit by low stocks, traders said.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.9% to $1.7465 per lb​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

