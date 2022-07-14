SOFTS-NY cocoa hits 1-1/2 year low; arabica coffee plumbs 8-month trough

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE hit a 1-1/2 year low on Thursday amid fears a global economic downturn is hurting demand for the chocolate ingredient, while arabica coffee plumbed an eight month trough. MKTS/GLOB

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,273 a tonne by 1213 GMT, having hit its lowest since November 2020 at $2,266.

* Dealers cited a report by Reuters that consumers are cutting back on chocolate due to the cost of living crises in Europe and the United States.

* The North American second-quarter cocoa grind, a proxy for demand, is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 eased 0.6% to 1,708 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.8% to $2.0155 per lb, having hit its lowest since late October at $2.

* Data showed top producer Brazil's arabica exports picking up pace. According to exporters association Cecafe, Brazil's arabica shipments reached 2.652 million bags in June, up 11.5% year-on-year.

* Arabica is also under pressure from a weak Brazilian real BRL=, which encourages selling of dollar-priced arabica by raising returns in local currency terms.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2% to $1,941 a tonne.

* Dealers said Brazil is nearing the end of its robusta harvest, with grain quality good and productivity excellent.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.01 cents per lb, having hit a one-month high in the previous session.

* Dealers said it is difficult to see sugar advancing much with the dollar index remaining near 20-year highs.

* They added however, near term tightness in white sugar, linked in part to India's export constraints, should limit the downside in raw sugar, keeping it around 19 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $592.40 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; ;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

