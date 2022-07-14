Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa hits 1-1/2 year low; arabica coffee plumbs 8-month trough

Maytaal Angel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

New York cocoa futures on ICE hit a 1-1/2 year low on Thursday amid fears a global economic downturn is hurting demand for the chocolate ingredient, while arabica coffee plumbed an eight month trough. [MKTS/GLOB]

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.3% to $2,273 a tonne by 1213 GMT, having hit its lowest since November 2020 at $2,266.

* Dealers cited a report by Reuters that consumers are cutting back on chocolate due to the cost of living crises in Europe and the United States.

* The North American second-quarter cocoa grind, a proxy for demand, is scheduled for release on July 21.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 eased 0.6% to 1,708 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.8% to $2.0155 per lb, having hit its lowest since late October at $2.

* Data showed top producer Brazil's arabica exports picking up pace. According to exporters association Cecafe, Brazil's arabica shipments reached 2.652 million bags in June, up 11.5% year-on-year.

* Arabica is also under pressure from a weak Brazilian real BRL=, which encourages selling of dollar-priced arabica by raising returns in local currency terms.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2% to $1,941 a tonne.

* Dealers said Brazil is nearing the end of its robusta harvest, with grain quality good and productivity excellent.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 19.01 cents per lb, having hit a one-month high in the previous session.

* Dealers said it is difficult to see sugar advancing much with the dollar index remaining near 20-year highs.

* They added however, near term tightness in white sugar, linked in part to India's export constraints, should limit the downside in raw sugar, keeping it around 19 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.7% to $592.40 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; ;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

