SOFTS-NY cocoa futures slip from 45-year peak, sugar also lower

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures eased slightly on Tuesday after earlier climbing to a 45-year high as the market remained underpinned by tight supplies, while raw sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was 0.1% lower at $4,127 a metric ton by 1257 GMT after earlier touching a fresh 45-year high of $4,167.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tightening supplies with adverse weather in West Africa set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to ​3,487 pounds a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.2% to 26.87 cents per lb, slipping back towards the prior session's one-month low of 26.80 cents.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.2% to $736.50 a ton.

* Sugar beet production in France is expected to reach 31.5 million metric tons this year, up from about 31 million in 2022, growers group CGB said on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.4% to $1.7125 per lb.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil had been slightly lighter than some had expected and not fully allayed crop concerns following a period of hot, dry weather.

* Low exchange-certified stocks also continued to underpin prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,468 a ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was now in full flow and was now around 25% complete.

