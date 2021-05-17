SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit a 2-month high; coffee also rises

Includes closing prices, adds comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose more than 2% on Monday to hit a two-month high, in a move seen as technical by dealers, while arabica coffee futures also rose.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled up $65, or 2.6%, to $2,539 a tonne. The contract hit $2,552 a tonne during the session, the highest since March 18.

* Dealers, however, saw the move as short-lived, citing ample supplies in the market.

* "It is a technically driven rally, and as such, unlikely to last," said a U.S.-based broker.

* "S&D wise, the market is still anticipating around 200,000 tonnes surplus off the current crop. Hence, unless we see a significant rise in demand for H2'21 and for the 21/22 season, cocoa may continue to lag the rest of the commodities complex," he added.

* July London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 22 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,711 pounds per tonne​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 16.99 cents per lb, with the market finding some support after falling sharply late last week.

* Dealers said weak consumption in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country later in the year should keep a lid on prices.

* "The current pandemic outbreak has impacted domestic sugar demand (in India)," analyst Green Pool said in a note, adding India's sugar consumption was set to fall for the second year in a row in the 2020/21 season.

* Lower demand is set to increase inventories in India and could lead to a pick-up in exports later in the year.

* "If world prices are above 18 cents at the end of this year we can expect a flood of Indian export sales without subsidy; and if prices are below that level, we can be almost certain that the Indian government will be happy to grant a new export subsidy in line with world prices," broker Marex said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled down $0.60, or 0.1%, at $453.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.75 cent, or 0.5%, at $1.4575 per lb.

* Dealers said supplies were tightening, with Brazilian arabica production set to fall this year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $1, or 0.1%, at $1,459 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)

