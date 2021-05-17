SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit a 2-month high; coffee also rises
Includes closing prices, adds comments
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose more than 2% on Monday to hit a two-month high, in a move seen as technical by dealers, while arabica coffee futures also rose.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $65, or 2.6%, to $2,539 a tonne. The contract hit $2,552 a tonne during the session, the highest since March 18.
* Dealers, however, saw the move as short-lived, citing ample supplies in the market.
* "It is a technically driven rally, and as such, unlikely to last," said a U.S.-based broker.
* "S&D wise, the market is still anticipating around 200,000 tonnes surplus off the current crop. Hence, unless we see a significant rise in demand for H2'21 and for the 21/22 season, cocoa may continue to lag the rest of the commodities complex," he added.
* July London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 22 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,711 pounds per tonne.
SUGAR
* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.03 cent, or 0.2%, at 16.99 cents per lb, with the market finding some support after falling sharply late last week.
* Dealers said weak consumption in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prospect of a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country later in the year should keep a lid on prices.
* "The current pandemic outbreak has impacted domestic sugar demand (in India)," analyst Green Pool said in a note, adding India's sugar consumption was set to fall for the second year in a row in the 2020/21 season.
* Lower demand is set to increase inventories in India and could lead to a pick-up in exports later in the year.
* "If world prices are above 18 cents at the end of this year we can expect a flood of Indian export sales without subsidy; and if prices are below that level, we can be almost certain that the Indian government will be happy to grant a new export subsidy in line with world prices," broker Marex said.
* August white sugar LSUc1 settled down $0.60, or 0.1%, at $453.00 a tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.75 cent, or 0.5%, at $1.4575 per lb.
* Dealers said supplies were tightening, with Brazilian arabica production set to fall this year.
* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $1, or 0.1%, at $1,459 a tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)
((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- GRAINS-Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow
- Online watch marketplace Chrono24 explores stock market listing -sources