News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit 46-year peak, while sugar edges up

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

November 29, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high on Tuesday as a generally weak dollar added to persistent concerns over supply, while raw sugar edged up.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.9% to $4,240 a metric ton by 1530 GMT after touching a 46-year high of $4,229.

* Talk of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts has weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced cocoa cheaper for non-U.S. investors and tempting them to buy, given a third successive cocoa deficit remains on the cards this season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to ​3,545 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $1.7160 per lb.

* Top producer Brazil's 2024/25 arabica coffee crop is expected to reach 48.31 million 60-kg bags, broker hEDGEpoint said, increasing its forecast from 47.63 million bags.

* Dealers, however, said weather conditions in Brazil remain adverse, including high temperatures, hail and storms, and that this is already affecting the first flowers of the 2024/25 season.

* They added that farmers are holding back on sales at the moment, having sold loads between the end of October and early November.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,460 a ton.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have fallen 11.7% in the year to Nov. 15 from 1.33 million metric tons, government data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 26.87 cents per lb.

* Top producer Brazil's sugar production is expected to grow by an annual 27.4% in 2023/24 to a record 46.88 million tons, government agency Conab said, noting favourable weather and increasing yields.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $735.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Paul Simao)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.