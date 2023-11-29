SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit 46-year peak, while sugar edges up

Updates prices

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high on Tuesday as a generally weak dollar added to persistent concerns over supply, while raw sugar edged up.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was up 0.9% to $4,240 a metric ton by 1530 GMT after touching a 46-year high of $4,229.

* Talk of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts has weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced cocoa cheaper for non-U.S. investors and tempting them to buy, given a third successive cocoa deficit remains on the cards this season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to ​3,545 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.9% to $1.7160 per lb.

* Top producer Brazil's 2024/25 arabica coffee crop is expected to reach 48.31 million 60-kg bags, broker hEDGEpoint said, increasing its forecast from 47.63 million bags.

* Dealers, however, said weather conditions in Brazil remain adverse, including high temperatures, hail and storms, and that this is already affecting the first flowers of the 2024/25 season.

* They added that farmers are holding back on sales at the moment, having sold loads between the end of October and early November.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,460 a ton.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to have fallen 11.7% in the year to Nov. 15 from 1.33 million metric tons, government data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 26.87 cents per lb.

* Top producer Brazil's sugar production is expected to grow by an annual 27.4% in 2023/24 to a record 46.88 million tons, government agency Conab said, noting favourable weather and increasing yields.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.5% to $735.00 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Paul Simao)

