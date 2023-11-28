SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit 46-year peak, sugar slips

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high on Tuesday, supported by tightening supplies, while raw sugar prices fell under pressure from Brazilian output.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.9% to $4,169 a metric ton by 1547 GMT after touching a 46-year high of $4,178.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from tightening supplies, with adverse weather in West Africa set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to ​3,508 pounds a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.4% to 26.82 cents per lb after equalling the previous session's one-month low of 26.80 cents.

* Dealers said the strong pace of production in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $733.90 a ton.

* Sugar beet production in France is expected to rise slightly this year as a rebound in yields compensates for a smaller area, but the forecast could be cut after heavy rainfall flooded fields in northern France, growers group CGB said on Tuesday.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.1% to $1.7260 per lb.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil had been slightly lighter than some had expected and had not fully allayed crop concerns after a period of hot, dry weather.

* Low exchange-certified stocks also continued to underpin prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,482 a ton.

* Dealers said the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam was in full flow and about 25% complete.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman )

