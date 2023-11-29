SOFTS-NY cocoa futures hit 46-year peak, raw sugar falls

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures rose to a 46-year high on Tuesday as a generally weak dollar added to persistent concerns over supply, while raw sugar fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $72, or 1.7%, to $4,273 a metric ton after touching a 46-year high of $4,287, which was also a contract high.

* The market broke resistance levels seen around $4,224 to easily climb to higher territory.

* Talk of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts has weakened the dollar, making dollar-priced cocoa cheaper for non-U.S. investors and tempting them to buy, given a third successive cocoa deficit remains on the cards this season.

* Nestle said it will invest $1.2 billion in Brazil in the next two years to expand production capacity, including a new line for KitKat chocolate.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 37 pounds, or 1%, to 3,564 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2settled down 0.4 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.727 per lb.

* Dealers said weather conditions in Brazil remain adverse, including high temperatures, hail and storms, and that this is already affecting the first flowers of the 2024/25 season.

* They added that farmers are holding back on sales at the moment, having sold loads between the end of October and early November.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,523 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled down 0.13 cent, or 0.5%, at 26.86 cents per lb.

* Top producer Brazil's sugar production is expected to grow by an annual 27.4% in 2023/24 to a record 46.88 million tons, government agency Conab said, noting favourable weather and increasing yields.

* The U.S. government is reallocating a large volume of low-tariff quotas for countries to supply it with sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell$3.50, or 0.5%, to $734.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Paul Simao and Richard Chang)

