SOFTS-NY cocoa futures fall with large crops anticipated

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, drifting down towards a three-month low made during the previous session, while sugar prices rose buoyed by stronger energy markets. 0/R

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.6% at $2,466 a tonne by 1231 GMT after setting a three-month low of $2,433 on Monday.

* Dealers noted that the early flow of cocoa in the 2021/22 main crop season had been slower than the prior season in both Ivory Coast and Ghana but supplies were still likely to be ample.

* "So far it seems these figures have been unable to shake the expectations of market participants that the two leading producer countries will achieve a large cocoa crop," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,665 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.06 cents per lb, boosted partly by gains in crude oil.

* Dealers noted data on cane and sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, covering the second half of October, was expected to be release during the next few days.

* A survey conducted by S&P Global Platts had an average estimate for CS Brazil sugar production in the period of 711,200 tonnes, down 59% from a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1, which expires next Monday, rose 0.7% to $517.40 a tonne.

* A delivery of around 500,000 tonnes is currently expected against the December contract which would be slightly below the 618,300 tonnes tendered against the December 2020 contract.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,170 a tonne.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.4% to $2.0330 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

