SOFTS-NY cocoa futures edge higher, sugar prices slip

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE edged higher on Friday although remained below a 12-year peak set earlier in the week with weaker-than-expected grindings data for North America adding to concerns about the outlook for demand.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.35% to $3,400 a metric ton by 1020 GMT, edging up towards a 12-year peak of $3,439 set on Wednesday.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from crop woes in the key West African-producing region with wet weather leading to outbreaks of black pod disease.

* There are growing concerns, however, that high prices are beginning to curb demand, which have been heightened by weak second-quarter cocoa grind data in Europe and North America.

* North American cocoa grinding fell sharply in the second quarter of 2023 to 102,493 metric tons, down 11.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released on Thursday.

* The European second-quarter cocoa grind was down 5.7% year-on-year.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.2% to 2,557 pounds per metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.0% to 24.42 cents per lb although the contract was on track for a small weekly gain of about 0.4%.

* Dealers said the market was underpinned by concern that El Nino could curb production in India and Thailand but favourable harvest progress in Brazil was keeping a lid on prices.

* Industry group Unica are expected to provide an update next week on sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil covering the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.35% to $686.50 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $1.5780 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.3% at $2,543 a metric ton.

