SOFTS-NY cocoa futures ease on expectations of large crops

New York cocoa futures on ICE fell on Tuesday, drifting towards a three-month low struck in the previous session, pressured by a generally favourable outlook for production in West Africa despite a slow start to the main crop season.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 0.8% at $2,461 a tonne by 1441 GMT after setting a three-month low of $2,433 on Monday.

* Dealers said the early flow of cocoa in the 2021/22 main-crop season had been slower than the previous season in both Ivory Coast and Ghana, but supplies are still likely to be ample.

* "So far it seems these figures have been unable to shake the expectations of market participants that the two leading producer countries will achieve a large cocoa crop," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.6% to 1,663 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.1% to 19.90 cents per lb.

* Dealers said data on cane and sugar production in Centre-South Brazil, covering the second half of October, was expected to be released in the next few days.

* A survey conducted by S&P Global Platts had an average estimate for CS Brazil sugar production in the second half of October of 711,200 tonnes, down 59% from a year earlier.

* December white sugar LSUc1, which expires next Monday, rose 0.3% to $515.70 a tonne.

* A delivery of about 500,000 tonnes is expected against the December contract, which would be slightly below the 618,300 tonnes tendered against the December 2020 contract.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.25% to $2.0150 per lb after touching a low of $2.0145, the weakest level since Oct. 29.

* Dealers said recent rains in Brazil should aid the recovery of next year's crop in the world's top producer. Drought followed by frosts had prompted talk of significant damage.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,172 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Goodman)

