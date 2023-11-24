News & Insights

SOFTS-NY cocoa edges higher; arabica and sugar weaken

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

November 24, 2023 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures edged higher on Friday, underpinned by crop concerns in West Africa, while arabica coffee and sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $4,094 a metric ton by 1039 GMT as the market consolidated just below a 45-year high of $4,148 set earlier this week.

* Dealers said adverse weather in West Africa had curbed production and was set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Weather-affected production Ivory Coast and Ghana remains a major concern, BMI analysts said in a note, adding that Ivory Coast's October shipments were down almost 25% from a year earlier.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to ​3,454 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $1.6740 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil reduced crop concerns after recent hot and dry conditions, thereby contributing to price weakness.

* Low exchange-certified stocks, however, continued to underpin prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,493 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.1% to 26.91 cents per lb as the market slid further from this month's 12-year high of 28.14 cents, pressured by strong production in Brazil.

* The market was awaiting cane and sugar production data for the key Centre-South region of Brazil. The data is expected to be issued in the next few days.

* Sugar production in Brazil's Centre-South region is expected to total 2.15 million tons in the first half of November, up 28.4% year on year, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $736.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

