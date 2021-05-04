SOFTS-NY cocoa dips to 5-1/2-month low; sugar and coffee up

Includes closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday on ICE as funds kept increasing their long position in the sweetener.

Arabica coffee futures also rose, while New York cocoa slumped to a 5-1/2-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.39 cent, or 2.3%, at 17.12 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted funds were increasing a net long position against the backdrop of concerns about production prospects in the key Center-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather in recent months that hurt cane development.

* Analysts believe mills will strive to keep sugar production close to last season's level, at the expense of ethanol output.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $1.40, or 0.3%, at $449.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.1%, at $1.4035 per lb. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4765 last week, its highest since February 2017.

* The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil during April which could lead to a further downward revision in the size of the 2021/22 crop by reducing bean size and may even have an impact on the following crop.

* "In general it just looks tight going forward. I think demand will be consistent and surprise to the upside if anything," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $18, or 1.2%, at $1,474 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $45, or 1.9%, to $2,324 a tonne. During the session it hit $2,317, weakest for the benchmark second position since Nov. 5, 2020.

* The market has been pressured by a widely forecast global surplus for the current 2020/21 season.

* Commerzbank said in a note the market was expected to slowly regain ground as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and as weak prices curb supply.

* "We expect this to be seen only gradually," the bank said, adding it was forecasting a price of $2,500 for Q4.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 29 pounds, or 1.8%, to 1,578 pounds per tonne​.

