Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa dips to 5-1/2-month low; sugar and coffee up

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Raw sugar futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday on ICE as funds kept increasing their long position in the sweetener.

Includes closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday on ICE as funds kept increasing their long position in the sweetener.

Arabica coffee futures also rose, while New York cocoa slumped to a 5-1/2-month low.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.39 cent, or 2.3%, at 17.12 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted funds were increasing a net long position against the backdrop of concerns about production prospects in the key Center-South region of Brazil following drier-than-normal weather in recent months that hurt cane development.

* Analysts believe mills will strive to keep sugar production close to last season's level, at the expense of ethanol output.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​settled up $1.40, or 0.3%, at $449.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.1 cent, or 0.1%, at $1.4035 per lb. The benchmark second position peaked at $1.4765 last week, its highest since February 2017.

* The market has been supported by dry weather in Brazil during April which could lead to a further downward revision in the size of the 2021/22 crop by reducing bean size and may even have an impact on the following crop.

* "In general it just looks tight going forward. I think demand will be consistent and surprise to the upside if anything," Cardiff Coffee Trading said in a report.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2settled up $18, or 1.2%, at $1,474 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $45, or 1.9%, to $2,324 a tonne. During the session it hit $2,317, weakest for the benchmark second position since Nov. 5, 2020.

* The market has been pressured by a widely forecast global surplus for the current 2020/21 season.

* Commerzbank said in a note the market was expected to slowly regain ground as demand recovers from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and as weak prices curb supply.

* "We expect this to be seen only gradually," the bank said, adding it was forecasting a price of $2,500 for Q4.

* July London cocoa LCCc2​​settled down 29 pounds, or 1.8%, to 1,578 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular