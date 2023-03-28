Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa consolidates, sugar and robusta coffee climb

March 28, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were consolidating on Tuesday just below the previous session's more than two-year peak while sugar and robusta coffee prices strengthened.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was down 0.3% at $2,892 a tonne by 1328 GMT, having peaked on Monday at $2,923 for the front month's highest level since December 2020.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast exported 785,700 tonnes of raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and February 2023, down about 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, port data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted that abundant rain in Ivory Coast, however, could improve the outlook for the coming mid-crop, which runs from April until September.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.5% to 2,131 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 21.06 cents per lb, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and gains in energy markets.

* Dealers noted that Brazilian sugar producers had taken advantage of comparatively high prices to hedge a higher proportion of expected 2023/24 exports than normal. Raw sugar futures rose to a six-year high at the end of February.

* India's top sugar-producing state, Maharashtra, could produce nearly 16% less sugar than previously estimated because mills are closing early owing to limited availability of sugar cane, a senior state government official told Reuters on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $609.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,223 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by increased use of robusta coffee in blends, particularly in developing countries, driven by its lower cost compared with arabica.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.6% to $1.7410 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman )

