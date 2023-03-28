SOFTS-NY cocoa consolidates, sugar and robusta coffee climb

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were consolidating on Tuesday just below the prior session's more than two-year peak, while sugar and robusta coffee prices were higher.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.03% to $2,903 a tonne at 1144 GMT, after peaking on Monday at $2,923 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast exported 785,700 tonnes of raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and February 2023, down about 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, port data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted that abundant rains in Ivory Coast, however, could improve the outlook for the upcoming mid-crop, which runs from April until September.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.5% to 2,132 pounds per tonne, weakened by the strength of sterling.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 21.09 cents per lb supported by a slightly weaker dollar and gains in energy markets.

* Dealers noted Brazilian sugar producers had taken advantage of comparatively high prices to hedge a higher proportion of expected 2023/24 exports that normal. Raw sugar futures rose to a six-year high at the end of February.

* India's top sugar-producing state, Maharashtra, could churn out nearly 16% less sugar than previously estimated as mills are closing early due to limited availability of sugar cane, a senior state government official told Reuters on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $609 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.1% to $2,238 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by an increased use of robusta coffee in blends, particularly in developing countries, driven by its lower cost in comparison with arabica supplies.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.03% to $1.7685 per lb.

