Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa consolidates, sugar and robusta coffee climb

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

March 28, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were consolidating on Tuesday just below the prior session's more than two-year peak, while sugar and robusta coffee prices were higher.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.03% to $2,903 a tonne at 1144 GMT, after peaking on Monday at $2,923 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast exported 785,700 tonnes of raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and February 2023, down about 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, port data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted that abundant rains in Ivory Coast, however, could improve the outlook for the upcoming mid-crop, which runs from April until September.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.5% to 2,132 pounds per tonne, weakened by the strength of sterling.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 21.09 cents per lb supported by a slightly weaker dollar and gains in energy markets.

* Dealers noted Brazilian sugar producers had taken advantage of comparatively high prices to hedge a higher proportion of expected 2023/24 exports that normal. Raw sugar futures rose to a six-year high at the end of February.

* India's top sugar-producing state, Maharashtra, could churn out nearly 16% less sugar than previously estimated as mills are closing early due to limited availability of sugar cane, a senior state government official told Reuters on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $609 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.1% to $2,238 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by an increased use of robusta coffee in blends, particularly in developing countries, driven by its lower cost in comparison with arabica supplies.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.03% to $1.7685 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.