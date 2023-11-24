SOFTS-NY cocoa closes higher; arabica coffee and sugar weaken

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures closed higher on Friday in a thin session underpinned by continuing crop concerns in West Africa, while arabica coffee and sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $4,089 a metric ton as the market consolidated just below a 45-year high of $4,148 set earlier this week.

* Dealers said adverse weather in West Africa had curbed production and was set to lead to a third successive global deficit in the current 2023/24 season (October/September).

* Weather-affected production in Ivory Coast and Ghana remains a major concern, BMI analysts said in a note, adding that Ivory Coast's October shipments were down almost 25% from a year earlier.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.1% to 3,459 pounds a ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 0.9 cents, or 0.5%, at $1.6815 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil reduced crop concerns after recent hot and dry conditions, thereby contributing to price weakness.

* Low exchange-certified stocks, however, continued to underpin prices. Stocks remained at 290,734 bags on Friday, the lowest in 24 years, with no grading activity.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $54, or 2.2%, at $2,545 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.24 cent, or 0.9%, at 26.98 cents per lb as the market slid further from this month's 12-year high of 28.14 cents, pressured by strong production in Brazil.

* The market was awaiting cane and sugar production data for the key Centre-South region of Brazil. The data is expected to be issued in the next few days.

* Sugar production in Brazil's Centre-South region is expected to total 2.15 million tons in the first half of November, up 28.4% year on year, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.10, or 1.1%, at $738.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by David Goodman and Arun Koyyur)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.