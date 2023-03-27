SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to two-year high; white sugar at six-month peak

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest level in more than two years on Monday as funds extended long positions against the backdrop of tightening supplies, while sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $18, or 0.6%, to $2,902 a tonne after peaking at $2,923 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was fuelled partly by tight supplies in Ivory Coast where port arrivals have been running behind last year's pace.

* The country, however, might have a good mid-crop.

* No. 2 producer Ghana is set to produce a larger crop this season.

* Dealers noted that speculators were continuing to build a net long position in New York cocoa.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 2,142 pounds per tonne​.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1settled down 2.35 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.769 per lb​​.

* The market remains locked in a recent range until there is more clarity about the size of the new Brazilian crop.

* Pharos consultancy said in a note that Brazil farmers are refraining from closing forward sales, opting to wait for the harvest to begin.

* "Harvest concerns in Brazil and Colombia are lending support to coffee prices," Fitch Solutions said in a monthly update issued on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $25, or 1.1%, to $2,214 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.90, or 1%, to $603.50 a tonne. The contract hit the highest price in six months earlier as the prospect for the European crop deteriorates.

* "We think European sugar beet area will be the second lowest in six years in 2023," said Stephen Geldart, an analyst with broker Czarnikow. "This is despite beet prices paid to farmers increasing by as much as 50% this year."

* May raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.11 cents, or 0.5%, at 20.93 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was boosted partly by gains in energy markets.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Christina Fincher and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

