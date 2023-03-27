SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to two-year high, coffee and sugar also up

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest level in more than two years on Monday as funds extended long positions against the backdrop of tightening supplies, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,901 a tonne by 1133 GMT after peaking at $2,907 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was fuelled partly by tight supplies in Ivory Coast where port arrivals have been running behind last year's pace.

* Diseases such as the swollen shoot virus have diminished the outlook for production in the world's top grower.

* Dealers noted that speculators were continuing to build a net long position in New York cocoa.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 2,140 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.8125 per lb.

* Dealers said a poor crop in Colombia last year - the lowest since 2013 - had helped to tighten supplies while a prolonged dry spell in Brazil late last year has dented the outlook for the upcoming crop in the world's top exporter.

* "Harvest concerns in Brazil and Colombia are lending support to coffee prices," Fitch Solutions said in a monthly update issued on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.4% to $2,219 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.98 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was boosted partly by gains in energy markets.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $604.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Christina Fincher)

