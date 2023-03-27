Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to two-year high, coffee and sugar also up

Credit: REUTERS/ANGE ABOA

March 27, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to their highest level in more than two years on Monday as funds extended long positions against the backdrop of tightening supplies, while coffee and sugar prices also rose.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,901 a tonne by 1133 GMT after peaking at $2,907 - the highest level for the front month since December 2020.

* Dealers said the recent run-up was fuelled partly by tight supplies in Ivory Coast where port arrivals have been running behind last year's pace.

* Diseases such as the swollen shoot virus have diminished the outlook for production in the world's top grower.

* Dealers noted that speculators were continuing to build a net long position in New York cocoa.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.2% to 2,140 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.8125 per lb.

* Dealers said a poor crop in Colombia last year - the lowest since 2013 - had helped to tighten supplies while a prolonged dry spell in Brazil late last year has dented the outlook for the upcoming crop in the world's top exporter.

* "Harvest concerns in Brazil and Colombia are lending support to coffee prices," Fitch Solutions said in a monthly update issued on Monday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.4% to $2,219 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.7% to 20.98 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was boosted partly by gains in energy markets.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $604.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Christina Fincher)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.