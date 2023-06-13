SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to seven-year high, raw sugar slips

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to a seven-year high on Tuesday as floods in top producer Ivory Coast heightened concerns about tight supplies, while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $54 to $3,184 a metric ton, having touched a seven-year high of $3,216.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies, with heavy rains and floods in Ivory Coast posing a threat to the mid-crop in the world's top grower.

* Citi raised its price forecast for cocoa, although it said a correction downwards could happen soon.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 35 pounds to 2,401 pounds per metric ton​​ after hitting a peak of 2,455 pounds - the highest level since August 2016.

* Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N plans a traceability service to help cocoa and coffee firms comply with a new EU law preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.31 cent to 25.16 cents per lb.

* Dealers said strong production in Centre-South Brazil had helped diminish concerns about tight supplies.

* Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry group UNICA on Tuesday reported sugar production in the second half of May totalled 2.9 million metric tons, up 25.2% from the same period a year earlier.

* Citi sees the Brazilian crop helping to improve availability, but raised its price forecast due to weather risks.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.60 to $680.00 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $8 to $2,689 a metric ton, consolidating just below last week's record high of $2,790.

* Robusta coffee traders in top producer and exporter Vietnam are holding onto stocks of the bitter bean, exacerbating a supply shortage that has pushed benchmark futures LRCc2, used to price robusta around the world, to record highs.

* Brazil's exporting group Cecafe said robusta prices in the country are similar to those in Vietnam, which could boost exports of the new crop.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.7% to $1.7870 per lb.

* ICE reported fresh volumes of arabica coffee pending certification grading. As of Tuesday, pending volume was 10,887 bags.

