SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to one-month high, arabica also up

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to a one-month high on Thursday, boosted partly by crop concerns in top grower Ivory Coast, while arabica coffee prices were also higher.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.9% to $2,414 a tonne at 1110 GMT, after climbing to a one-month high of $2,415.

* Dealers said the market was supported partly by concerns that recent heavy rains in top producer Ivory Coast had caused problems with black pod disease and had dented the outlook for the 2022/23 main crop.

* A rebound in production in number two grower Ghana, however, is expected after a poor crop in 2021/22.

* Fitch Solutions, in a report issued on Thursday, said it expected prices to dip in the fourth quarter of 2022.

* "It is our view that the global cocoa market, while set to remain in deficit, will loosen on the back of a rebound in output in Ghana and an anticipated slowdown in cocoa grindings in the EU on the back of a broader weakening in economic growth and consumer spending," Fitch Solutions said.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 was up 0.9% at 1,921 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.4% higher at $2.2550 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness driven by a drop in shipments from Brazil and Colombia.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,167 a tonne.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam remained sluggish this week as stockpiles were empty and as supply from the new season is not available until next month, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 0.7% at 18.07 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains in centre-south Brazil were disrupting sugar production and helping to support prices.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.0% at $540.30.

* Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the 2022/23 season now starting is forecast to fall to about 4.05 million tonnes from 4.57 million tonnes last season, the WVZ sugar industry association said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

