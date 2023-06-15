SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 7-year high, robusta coffee also rises

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a 7-year peak on Thursday, boosted partly by heavy rains in West Africa, while robusta coffee prices also rose.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.5% to $3,218 a metric ton by 1329 GMT, having touched a seven-year high of $3,241.

* Dealers said the threat of further rains and flooding across the most important producing region, West Africa, had also heightened concerns about tight supplies.

* "Moderate-to-high rainfall is expected across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast during the 10-day outlook. High rains may adversely affect cocoa belts across Cameroon and Nigeria if flooding occurs again," Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.3% to 2,477 pounds per metric ton​​ after hitting a seven-year peak of 2,491 pounds.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.1% to $2,749 a metric ton, climbing back up towards last week's record high of $2,790.

* Dealers said funds were buying against the backdrop of tight supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam while lower production in Indonesia has also buoyed prices.

* "Prolonged fund interest (in robusta) can likely be to attributed to El Nino weather risks over SE Asia and increase demand among roasters - especially in Brazil where conillon domestic demand is very strong," Rabobank said in a note.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.7% to $1.8320 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.6% to 26.26 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said the strength of Brazil's real BRL= had reduced prices in local currency terms in the world's top exporter and limited selling by mills.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $691.10 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Varun H K and Barbara Lewis)

