SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 7-year high, robusta coffee also rises

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a fresh 7-year peak on Thursday, boosted partly by heavy rains in West Africa, while robusta coffee prices also rose.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1% to $3,235 a metric ton by 1131 GMT, having touched a seven-year high of $3,241.

* Dealers said the threat of further rains and flooding across the most important producing region, West Africa, had also heightened concerns about tight supplies.

* "Moderate-to-high rainfall is expected across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast during the 10-day outlook. High rains may adversely affect cocoa belts across Cameroon and Nigeria if flooding occurs again," Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.4% to 2,480 pounds per metric ton​​ after hitting a seven-year peak of 2,484 pounds.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,715 a metric ton, climbing back up towards last week's record high of $2,790.

* Dealers said funds were buying against the backdrop of tight supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam while lower production in Indonesia has also buoyed prices.

* "Prolonged fund interest (in robusta) can likely to attributed to El Nino weather risks over SE Asia and increase demand among roasters - especially in Brazil where conillon domestic demand is very strong," Rabobank said in a note.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.75% to $1.8150 per lb.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 25.89 cents per lb​​.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.01% to $687.00 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Varun H K)

