SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 7-year high, raw sugar slips

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE rose to a 7-year high on Tuesday as floods in top producer Ivory Coast heightened concerns about tight supplies while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.3% to $3,202 a metric ton by 1412 GMT, having touched a seven-year high of $3,216.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies with heavy rains and floods in Ivory Coast posing a threat to the mid-crop in the world's top grower.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2% to 2,449 pounds per metric ton​​ after hitting a peak of 2,452 pounds - the highest level since August 2016.

* Intercontinental Exchange ICE.N plans a traceability service to help cocoa and coffee firms comply with a new EU law preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.55% to 25.33 cents per lb​​.

* Dealers said strong production in Centre-South Brazil had helped to diminish concerns about tight supplies.

* Brazilian sugar and ethanol industry group UNICA on Tuesday reported sugar production in the second half of May totalled 2.9 million metric tons, up 25.2% from the same period a year earlier.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $683.90 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,684 a metric ton, consolidating just below last week's record high of $2,790.

* Robusta coffee traders in top producer and exporter Vietnam are holding onto stocks of the bitter bean, exacerbating a supply shortage that has pushed benchmark futures LRCc2, used to price robusta around the world, to record highs.

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.3% to $1.7910 per lb.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

