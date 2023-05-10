SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 6-1/2 year high, sugar edges up

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a 6-1/2 year peak on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies, while raw sugar prices edged higher.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.1% to $3,031 a tonne by 1347 GMT, after peaking at $3,042 — the highest level since August 2016.

* Dealers said the market was supported by fresh fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* The recent weakness of the dollar against sterling has also provided some support for New York futures while limiting gains in London prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 2,260 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.15% to 26.23 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was consolidating after its recent run-up but fundamentals remained supportive following lower-than-expected crops in Asia and concern about port congestion in top exporter Brazil.

* "With export flows from Brazil's new harvest potentially being limited by logistical constraints in Q2 and Q3 owing to the prospect of record grain shipments, and a possible El Nino threat later in the year, the fundamental outlook remains supportive," Rabobank said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.2% to $710.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.8560 per lb.

* Weakness in the physical market for arabica coffee has been helping to drive down futures prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,473 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Jane Merriman)

