News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 6-1/2 year high, sugar and coffee ease

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

May 10, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a 6-1/2 year high on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies, while sugar and coffee prices were slightly lower.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $3,001 a tonne by 1131 GMT, after peaking at $3,010 — the highest level since August 2016.

* Dealers said the market was supported by fresh fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* The recent weakness of the dollar against sterling has also provided some support for New York futures while weighing on London prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.04% to 2,245 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 26.11 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after its recent run-up, with the focus remaining on harvest process in Centre-South Brazil.

* An S&P Global Commodity Insights survey of analysts saw sugar production in the Centre-South region at 1.24 million tonnes in the second half of April, up 32.4% year-on-year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.03% to $708.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $1.85 per lb.

* Weakness in the physical market for arabica coffee has been helping to drive down futures prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,460 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.