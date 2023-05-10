SOFTS-NY cocoa climbs to 6-1/2 year high, sugar and coffee ease

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE climbed to a 6-1/2 year high on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies, while sugar and coffee prices were slightly lower.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.1% to $3,001 a tonne by 1131 GMT, after peaking at $3,010 — the highest level since August 2016.

* Dealers said the market was supported by fresh fund buying against the backdrop of tight supplies.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast have been trailing last season's pace and a global deficit is widely expected in the current 2022/23 season.

* The recent weakness of the dollar against sterling has also provided some support for New York futures while weighing on London prices.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.04% to 2,245 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 26.11 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to consolidate after its recent run-up, with the focus remaining on harvest process in Centre-South Brazil.

* An S&P Global Commodity Insights survey of analysts saw sugar production in the Centre-South region at 1.24 million tonnes in the second half of April, up 32.4% year-on-year.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.03% to $708.90 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.8% to $1.85 per lb.

* Weakness in the physical market for arabica coffee has been helping to drive down futures prices.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,460 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

