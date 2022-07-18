Commodities

SOFTS-New York coffee jumps nearly 8% on weaker dollar, roaster buying

Contributors
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed nearly 8% higher on Monday as the market partly recovered from a 9-month low hit late last week amid consumer buying and a return of fund investment.

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed nearly 8% higher on Monday as the market partly recovered from a 9-month low hit late last week amid consumer buying and a return of fund investment.

The dollar fell after several Federal Reserve officials signalled they did not favour stepping up the pace of rate hikes. FRX/

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 jumped 15.4 cents, or 7.7%, at $2.152 per lb, rebounding from a nine-month low of $1.9460 set on Friday.

* Dealers said the market had become technically oversold after its recent sharp drop, while the current low level of exchange certified stocks also remained a supportive influence.

* "In a week that had no real fundamental news, we fell roughly 25 cents. Roasters finally added decent coverage," said a U.S. broker, adding that trade houses were also buyers.

* Coffee analyst Ryan Delany said green coffee stocks data for the U.S. on Friday was also supportive, since the market expected a larger increase.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $69, or 3.6%, at $1,992 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.41 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the raw market was deriving support from the recent strength in white sugar prices, which tend to react first to any pick-up in physical demand.

* "White sugar is still on fire and has been like this for so long that it is probably telling us that real demand is up," broker Marex said.

* Brazilian states moved to cut taxes on ethanol on Monday following new legislation.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.50, or 1.0%, at $554.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,329 a tonne.

* Dealers said North American second quarter cocoa grind data to be issued on Thursday would provide an indication on whether global economic woes are impacting consumption.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,714 pounds per tonne​.

* Rains were above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, conditions that could prompt harvests for the upcoming October-to-March main crop to start early, farmers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Aditya Soni, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular