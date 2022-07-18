SOFTS-New York coffee jumps nearly 8% on weaker dollar, roaster buying

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed nearly 8% higher on Monday as the market partly recovered from a 9-month low hit late last week amid consumer buying and a return of fund investment.

The dollar fell after several Federal Reserve officials signalled they did not favour stepping up the pace of rate hikes. FRX/

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 jumped 15.4 cents, or 7.7%, at $2.152 per lb, rebounding from a nine-month low of $1.9460 set on Friday.

* Dealers said the market had become technically oversold after its recent sharp drop, while the current low level of exchange certified stocks also remained a supportive influence.

* "In a week that had no real fundamental news, we fell roughly 25 cents. Roasters finally added decent coverage," said a U.S. broker, adding that trade houses were also buyers.

* Coffee analyst Ryan Delany said green coffee stocks data for the U.S. on Friday was also supportive, since the market expected a larger increase.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $69, or 3.6%, at $1,992 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.41 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the raw market was deriving support from the recent strength in white sugar prices, which tend to react first to any pick-up in physical demand.

* "White sugar is still on fire and has been like this for so long that it is probably telling us that real demand is up," broker Marex said.

* Brazilian states moved to cut taxes on ethanol on Monday following new legislation.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.50, or 1.0%, at $554.10 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $8, or 0.3%, to $2,329 a tonne.

* Dealers said North American second quarter cocoa grind data to be issued on Thursday would provide an indication on whether global economic woes are impacting consumption.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 fell 6 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,714 pounds per tonne​.

* Rains were above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, conditions that could prompt harvests for the upcoming October-to-March main crop to start early, farmers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Aditya Soni, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

