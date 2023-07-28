SOFTS-New York cocoa steadies after scaling 12-year peaks

Updates prices

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE steadied off recent 12-year peaks on Thursday but headed for gains of 4% this week as concerns over supplies persist.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​rose 0.6% to $3,550 a metric ton at 1306 GMT, having clocked its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton on Thursday.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Dealers cited a stronger U.S. dollar as holding back cocoa's gains, for now.

* On the demand front, Mondelez MDLZ.O raised its full-year growth forecasts for the second time this year, helped by robust demand for the Oreo maker's snacks and chocolates despite several rounds of price increases.

* Hershey HSY.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm's chocolates and candy even as demand starts to falter.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 2,703 pounds per ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2% to $1.5825 per lb.

* Brazil, the world's largest arabica exporter, is on track for an excellent 2024 crop, but there are challenges ahead as regards quality due to the expected influence of the El Nino weather pattern, experts said.

* Local dealers in Brazil said the country's coffee exportsare not picking up above 3 million bags a month, which is what the world needs given stocks held by traders and roasters are pretty low.

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.1% to $2,643 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.9% to 23.97 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1% to $679.40 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans, Arun Koyyur and Sharon Singleton)

