SOFTS-New York cocoa slumps to 3-month low, coffee also down

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE fell to a three-month low on Friday as a favourable crop outlook in West Africa weighed on prices while coffee prices were also weaker.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 was down 1.4% at $2,447 a tonne by 1429 GMT after setting a three-month low of $2,445.

* Dealers said the prospect of a large crop in top producer Ivory Coast weighed on prices, as did signs that weak processing margins could be stalling a recent revival in grindings after a pandemic-related slump.

* "Cocoa prices have continued to fall as a result of an improved supply outlook in West Africa and a stunted grinding rebound in Asia," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.8% to 1,668 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,182 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market had lost some ground after hitting a 4-1/2 year high of $2,278 last week although it remained underpinned by concerns about the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam.

* They added that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a Vietnam labour shortage that was threatening to disrupt the harvest.

* The International Coffee Organization said in a report on Friday that the pandemic was continuing to disrupt trade flows in many countries.

* The ICO also noted world coffee consumption was resuming the steady growth seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.9% to $2.0465 per lb but was on track for a weekly gain of 0.3%.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 19.83 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market derived support from gains in crude oil. Cane can be used to produce either biofuel ethanol or sugar in some countries, so high energy prices can curb output of the sweetener. O/R

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.4% to $508.70 a tonne

