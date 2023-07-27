SOFTS-New York cocoa slips after scaling new 12-year peak

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE hit a new 12-year high on Thursday as speculators piled back into the market amid concerns over future supplies, while robusta coffee also rose.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​settled down $23, or 0.6%, to $3,529 a metric ton, having earlier in the session hit its highest since 2011 at $3,602/ton.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said it expects moderate to high rainfall across the West African cocoa belt over the next 10 days, adding the region remains prone to flooding.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Hershey HSY.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm's chocolates and candy even as demand starts to falter.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 14 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,682 pounds per ton.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 settled up $34, or 1.3%, at $2,673 a ton.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said flood risks may adversely affect coffee development across the Central Highlands of top producer Vietnam over the next 10 days.

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.7 cent, or 1%, at $1.6145 per lb.

* Brazil's 2023/24 coffee harvest reached 74% of the total area by July 25, below the historical pace for this time of the year, said consultancy Safras & Mercado.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, at 24.43 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Dealers said the market remains in consolidation, trading inside the recent narrow range.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south 2023/24 sugar output is seen at 38.3 million tons, up 13.9% from a year ago, broker StoneX said.

* October white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $686.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans and Arun Koyyur)

