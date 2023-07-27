SOFTS-New York cocoa slips after scaling new 12-year peak

Updates prices

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - New York cocoa hit a new 12-year high on Wednesday as speculators piled back into the market amid concerns over future supplies, while robusta coffee also rallied.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​slipped 1% to $3,518 a metric ton at 1504 GMT, having hit its highest since 2011 at $3,602.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said it expects moderate to high rainfall across the West African cocoa belt over the next 10 days, adding the region remains prone to flooding.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains and that have caused black pod disease outbreaks in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Hershey HSY.N raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, bolstered by price increases for the firm's chocolates and candy even as demand starts to falter.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.6% to 2,684 pounds per ton - its highest since early July.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.6% to $2,656 a ton.

* Refinitiv Commodities Research said flood risks may adversely affect coffee development across the Central Highlands of top producer Vietnam over the next 10 days.

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.4% to $1.6085 per lb.

* Chocolate and coffee makers including Italy's Lavazza and Cadbury-maker Mondelez are concerned about the "practicalities" of a new European Union law aimed at stopping deforestation.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 24.22 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south 2023/24 sugar output is seen at 38.3 million metric tons, up 13.9% from a year ago, broker StoneX said.

* Chinese buyers are currently loading dozens of vessels with around 750,000 metric tons of sugar at Brazilian ports, the first large import this year from the one of the world's top sugar consumers.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.6% to $682.50 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

