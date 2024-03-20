SOFTS-New York cocoa recovers to hit record high; sugar gains

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices on ICE recovered from steep early losses in a volatile session on Wednesday, with New York cocoa contract hitting a fresh historical peak, while sugar prices also gained.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2settled up 229 pounds, or 3.8%, to 6,290 pounds per metric ton after falling as much as 3%. The contract closed just shy of a record high of 6,332 pounds hit on Tuesday.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 5.3% to $7,761 a ton, having hit a record high of $7,880.

* Dealers said that ICE's move late on Tuesday to raise margin requirements was one factor behind the early liquidation, but strong market fundamentals backed the recovery later.

* A broker said the cocoa marketing system in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana was broken and needs to be overhauled.

* The two countries are in the midst of their worst harvest in years and cocoa processors are scrambling to source beans.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast from the start of the season on Oct. 1 to March 17 were down 27% from the same period a year earlier.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​​​​settled up 0.13 cent, or 0.6%, at 21.77 cents per lb after closing down 2.3% on Tuesday.

* The European Union reached a provisional agreement on Wednesday to grant Ukrainian food producers including sugar growers tariff-free access to its markets until June 2025.

* Rains forecast in top producer Brazil's sugar belt around the end of this week and early next week, but it is unclear if they will be enough to improve the crop outlook.

* Broker hEDGEpoint Global Markets cut its forecast for Brazil's Centre-South new sugarcane crop to 605 million tons from 615 million tons, citing drier than normal weather.

* May white sugar LSUc1rose 1.4% at $628.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc2settled down $39, or 1.2%, at $3,315 a ton.

* Dealers said the supply situation in top producer Vietnam remains extremely tight, with local prices hitting ever higher records.

* Prospects for top producer Brazil's upcoming coffee crop are, however, improved.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.4% at $1.824 per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.