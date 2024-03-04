SOFTS-New York cocoa prices hit all-time high on tight supplies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - New York cocoa prices rose to an all-time high on Monday on the ICE exchange, with London cocoa futures also posting sharp gains as both contracts continue to be supported by ongoing concerns about a global supply shortage.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose more than 5% to $6,586 a metric ton. It hit a record high of $6,677/ton during the session.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 gained nearly 5% to 5,564 pounds a ton.

* Dealers said supplies remained very tight following poor crops in both the Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in the Ivory Coast had reached 1.917 million metric tons by March 3 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 29% from the same period last season, exporters said on Monday.

* They noted there had been a pick up in rainfall in the Ivory Coast in the last week which may boost the outlook for the mid-crop in the world's top producer, but a large global deficit in the current 2023/24 season now appears certain.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 2.4% to 20.60 cents per lb. It fell to a 2024 low of 20.55 cents during the session.

* Dealers said the large delivery at the expiration of the March contract last week continued to pressure prices as it was seen as a bearish development.

* They, however, added that there was support from drier-than-normal conditions in the key Centre-South (CS) region of Brazil.

* Broker hEDGEPoint Global Markets cut its estimate for CS Brazil 2024/25 sugarcane crop on Monday to 615 million tons from 620 million previously.

* Many market participants were travelling to the Dubai Sugar Conference, the largest annual industry gathering, which begins on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 eased 1.6% to $593.00 a ton.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.3% to $1.8690 per lb after setting a two-week high of $1.8960.

* Dealers said short-term supplies remained tight despite the recent rise in certified exchange stocks.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.5% to $3,189 a ton.

* Brokers reported a firm market in top robusta grower Vietnam, with farmers holding on to supplies waiting for higher prices.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Shounak Dasgupta)

