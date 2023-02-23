SOFTS-New York cocoa prices dip, coffee cooler

Adds closing prices, comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE closed slightly lower on Thursday, extending a retreat from a one-year high set earlier in the week, while arabica coffee prices slipped back from the previous session's four-month peak.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $9, or 0.3%, to $2,770 a tonne, slipping further from Tuesday's one-year high of $2,812.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has restricted 20 major traders, including Cargill and Barry Callebaut, from purchasing beans for export after they reached their buying limits, the head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said on Thursday.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,119 pounds per tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 3.65 cents, or 1.9%, at $1.897 per lb, slipping from the previous session's four-month high of $1.9415.

* Dealers said the market has been underpinned by tightness in the physical market in Brazil and Colombia while exchange stocks decline, but they added it became somewhat overbought after the recent spike.

* Brazil's Trade Ministry data showed coffee exports were falling 45% in February, while broker HedgePoint cut its view for the new crop.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell to 809,566 bags on Thursday after losing more than 80,000 bags in the last two weeks. There were 10,412 bags pending grading.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam hovered near a six-month high on Thursday, tracking a surge in global prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.29 cent, or 1.4%, to 21.58 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was focusing increasingly on the expiry of the March contract at the end of this month, with the recent sharp decline in the open interest indicating there may be a fairly small delivery.

* May white sugar LSUc1 gained $7.70, or 1.4%, at $574.70 a tonne.

* Fitch Solutions said on Thursday it sees raw sugar prices averaging 2% higher this year as production will likely disappoint in various regions, including Europe and India, while demand in China should recover.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Barbara Lewis and Shailesh Kuber)

