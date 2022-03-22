SOFTS-New York cocoa jumps 2.4%, raw sugar closes lower

New throughout, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Cocoa futures rose more than 2% on ICE on Tuesday, with commercials seen as a strong buyer after a recent slide that drove the chocolate-making material to oversold territory.

Raw sugar closed lower, while coffee was mixed.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $65, or 2.6%, to $2,586 a tonne, the highest since March 10.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 35 pounds, or 2.1%, to 1,722 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers said the market was oversold after the recent fall and it was ripe for a correction, with industry interest strong around the $2,500/tonne level (New York based).

* "We are just ahead of the summer's shallow hedging flow from origins, so the path of least resistance is up," said a U.S.-based broker.

* "Demand looks strong and with the CCC & CMC (cocoa boards in Ivory Coast and Ghana) very well sold on 22/23 crop, hard to see a significant seller at current levels. I see it testing the upper levels of the range once again," he added.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1lost 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, at 19.15 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar was caught in a 18.50-19.50 range, with strong oil prices offset by rising supplies from India, where most analysts now see output surging to 34 million tonnes.

* They expect the sweetener to have an upside bias within that range, assuming crude oil prices maintain their strength.

* Brazil scrapped the import tax for ethanol and sugar as the government tries to boost supplies and limit fuel and food inflation, but analysts saw little impact to trade.

* May white sugar LSUc1fell $2.60, or 0.5%, at $546.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.45 cent, or 0.2%, at $2.251 per lb.

* Dealers said momentum-based funds that trade coffee on the basis of technical signals have reduced their long or buy positions by nearly $5 billion in a month.

* As such, they expect coffee to head higher given the funds should be done with their selling for now.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2fell $5, or 0.2%, at $2,170 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Bernadette Baum and Devika Syamnath)

