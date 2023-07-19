SOFTS-New York cocoa holds near recent 12-year peak, sugar climbs

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were hovering just below the previous session's 12-year peak on Wednesday, with crop concerns partially offset by signs the recent run-up in prices could curb demand.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.1% to $3,404 a metric ton by 1324 GMT, consolidating just below Tuesday's 12-year peak of $3,429.

* The recent rise in prices has been driven by crop concerns in the key West African-producing region where wet weather has led to outbreaks of the black pod disease.

* The International Cocoa Organization, in a report issued on Wednesday, said heavy rains in top grower Ivory Coast could reduce cocoa production "during the latter part of the 2022/23 mid-crop, and even further extend the detrimental effects to the main crop of the 2023/24 season".

* High prices appear, however, to be beginning to lower demand, with last week's European second-quarter cocoa grind down 5.7% year on year.

* Dealers said North American second-quarter grind data due on Thursday should provide a short-term focus.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.75% to 2,551 pounds per metric ton.

* A crackdown by Cameroon on the sale of cocoa beans to unlicensed buyers from Nigeria has left farmers in two border regions with tons of beans piling up in warehouses ahead of the start of the main harvest in October, a producers' union and farmers told Reuters.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 24.19 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market was choppy but lacked a clear overall trend, with prices underpinned by concerns that an El Nino weather event could curb output in India and Thailand.

* Favourable weather in Brazil, however, was boosting cane harvest progress in the key Centre-South region. Industry group Unica is expected to provide an update next week on sugar production during the first half of July.

* October white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.4% to $675.50 per metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.1% at $1.5610 per lb.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 1.9% at $2,580 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Sohini Goswami and David Goodman )

