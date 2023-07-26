News & Insights

SOFTS-New York cocoa hits new 12-year high, coffee slips

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

July 26, 2023 — 09:29 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - New York cocoa hit a new 12-year high on Wednesday as investors continue to fret about tight supplies, with concerns over a possible fall in demand taking a back seat for now.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​rose 2% to $3,537 a metric ton at 1313 GMT, having hit its highest since 2011 at $3,544.

* Dealers said solid earnings from high-end chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S had pushed fears that demand might fall in response to higher prices, to the background for now.

* Cocoa has been boosted of late by excess rains and disease fears in top producer Ivory Coast, and worries the market is heading into a third successive deficit season thanks to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 2,660 pounds per ton, having hit its highest since mid-July at 2,661.

COFFEE

* September robusta coffee LRCc1 dipped 0.1% to $2,626 a metric ton, continuing to edge away from a contract high of $2,797 hit in June.

* Dealers said sales in Brazil, the world's third largest exporter, are at healthy levels, with coffee flowing well as the harvest comes to an end.

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.6% to $1.6090 per lb.

* Weather forecasters expect no rains in top producer Brazil over the next week, which should help the harvest along.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 24.72 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 8.9% in the first half of July when compared with a year earlier, industry data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $693.90 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

