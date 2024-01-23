SOFTS-New York cocoa hits 46-year high, robusta coffee scales 16-year peak

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures traded on the ICE exchange hit 46-year highs on Tuesday, triggering technical signals that took London cocoa to record peaks while robusta coffee again hit its highest in at least 16 years.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 settled $69, or 1.5%, higher at $4,634 a metric ton after touching a new 46-year peak of $4,835.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.4% to 3,729 pounds a ton after setting a record high of 3,799 pounds.

* "Investors and trade houses seem ready to test $5,000/ton in NY and 4,000 pounds/ton in London soon. This could finally be the tipping point for material cocoa demand destruction," said Citi Research.

* Data last week showed weaker than expected falls in the fourth-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, in North America, Europe and Asia, reinforcing expectations the market will record a third successive deficit this season.

* Rains were rare last week in most of Ivory Coasst's cocoa regions, but good soil moisture content helped to boost development of many small pods for the April-to-September mid-crop.

COFFEE

* March robusta futures LRCc2 fell 1.2% to $3,182 a ton after peaking at $3,233 for the highest level since the current form of the contract first started trading in January 2008.

* Continued attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in the Red Sea are boosting robusta by slowing shipments from Asia to Europe while farmers in top producer Vietnam remain reluctant to sell.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled 0.7 cent, or 0.4%, higher at $1.9295 per lb, having earlier touched its highest this year at $1.9450.

* The contract may rise into a range of $1.9550-$1.9910 per lb, as it may have resumed its uptrend from $1.45, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled 0.25 cent, or 1.1%, higher at 23.75 cents per lb after hitting its highest in nearly seven weeks at 23.88 cents.

* The weather in top producer Brazil's sugar areas is being watched closely, with rains below average so far, which could hurt crop development for the new season that starts in April.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $669.80 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, David Goodman and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

