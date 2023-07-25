SOFTS-New York cocoa hits 12-year high, sugar and coffee slide

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hit fresh 12-year highs on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about tight supplies, while sugar and coffee slid.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled up $53, or 1.6%, to $3,470 a metric ton, having hit its highest since 2011 at $3,519.

* Data and research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said concerns over the potential adverse impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon continue to support cocoa.

* Also boosting sentiment, high-end chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S raised its full-year sales outlook after price increases helped it post organic growth above its target range.

* On the downside, however, farmers in top producer Ivory Coast said a mix of rain and sunshine last week in most of the cocoa regions was dissipating disease fears ahead of the October-to-March main crop.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 43 pounds, or 1.7%, to 2,625 pounds per ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.23 cent, or 0.9%, at 24.69 cents per lb, after hitting its highest level since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Dealers said the market may see a correction after the 3 cent rally this month but a significant collapse is unlikely given uncertainty over production prospects for the largest exporters.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 8.9% in the first half of July when compared with a year earlier, industry data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.90, or 0.8%, at $693.40 a ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 1.15 cent, or 0.7%, at $1.6185 per lb.

* Dealers said farmers and exporters in top producer Brazil are reluctant to sell as they seek to take advantage of any rally to secure sales at better prices.

* The weather will remain positive for Brazil harvest during the next week as there is no forecast for rains.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $21, or 0.8%, at $2,628 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Ed Osmond and Sandra Maler)

