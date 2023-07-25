News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-New York cocoa hits 12-year high, sugar and coffee slide

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

July 25, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hit new 12-year highs on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about tight supplies, while sugar and coffee slid.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.2% at $3,458 a metric ton at 1433 GMT, having hit its highest since 2011 at $3,519.

* Data and research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said concerns over the potential adverse impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon continue to support cocoa.

* Also boosting sentiment, high-end chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S upped its full-year sales outlook after price increases helped it post organic growth above its target range.

* On the downside, however, farmers in top producer Ivory Coast said a mix of rain and sunshine last week in most of the cocoa regions was dissipating disease fears ahead of the October-to-March main crop.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 2,615 pounds per metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 24.76 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Dealers said the market may see a correction after the 3 cent rally this month but a significant collapse is unlikely given uncertainty over production prospects for the largest exporters.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 8.9% in the first half of July when compared with a year earlier, industry data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $694.40 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $1.6295 per lb​, having closed up 0.7% on Monday.

* Dealers said farmers and exporters in top producer Brazil are reluctant to sell as they seek to take advantage of any rally to secure sales at better prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,615 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.