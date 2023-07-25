SOFTS-New York cocoa hits 12-year high, sugar and coffee slide

Updates prices, adds details

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hit new 12-year highs on Tuesday as investors remain concerned about tight supplies, while sugar and coffee slid.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.2% at $3,458 a metric ton at 1433 GMT, having hit its highest since 2011 at $3,519.

* Data and research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said concerns over the potential adverse impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon continue to support cocoa.

* Also boosting sentiment, high-end chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli LISN.S upped its full-year sales outlook after price increases helped it post organic growth above its target range.

* On the downside, however, farmers in top producer Ivory Coast said a mix of rain and sunshine last week in most of the cocoa regions was dissipating disease fears ahead of the October-to-March main crop.

* September London cocoa LCCc1 rose 1.3% to 2,615 pounds per metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 24.76 cents per lb, after hitting its highest since June 22 on Monday at 25.30.

* Dealers said the market may see a correction after the 3 cent rally this month but a significant collapse is unlikely given uncertainty over production prospects for the largest exporters.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar production rose 8.9% in the first half of July when compared with a year earlier, industry data showed.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $694.40 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $1.6295 per lb​, having closed up 0.7% on Monday.

* Dealers said farmers and exporters in top producer Brazil are reluctant to sell as they seek to take advantage of any rally to secure sales at better prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.4% to $2,615 a metric ton.

