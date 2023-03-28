Commodities

SOFTS-New York cocoa consolidates, sugar futures climb

Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

March 28, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were consolidating on Tuesday just below the previous session's more than two-year peak, while sugar futures, both raw and refined, strengthened.

COCOA

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast exported 785,700 tonnes of raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and February 2023, down about 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, port data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted that abundant rain in Ivory Coast, however, could improve the outlook for the coming mid-crop, which runs from April until September.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 2,141 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.38 cent, or 1.8%, at 21.31 cents per lb, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and gains in energy markets.

* Dealers noted that Brazilian sugar producers had taken advantage of comparatively high prices to hedge a higher proportion of expected 2023/24 exports than normal. Raw sugar futures rose to a six-year high at the end of February.

* India's top sugar-producing state, Maharashtra, could produce nearly 16% less sugar than previously estimated because mills are closing early owing to limited availability of sugar cane, a senior state government official told Reuters on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $12.70, or 2.1%, to $616.20 a tonne, a six-month high.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $29, or 1.3%, at $2,185 a tonne.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.15 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.7375 per lb​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter, David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.