SOFTS-New York cocoa consolidates, sugar futures climb

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE were consolidating on Tuesday just below the previous session's more than two-year peak, while sugar futures, both raw and refined, strengthened.

COCOA

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Ivory Coast exported 785,700 tonnes of raw cocoa beans between October 2022 and February 2023, down about 1.5% from the same period a year earlier, port data showed on Tuesday.

* Dealers noted that abundant rain in Ivory Coast, however, could improve the outlook for the coming mid-crop, which runs from April until September.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 was little changed at 2,141 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.38 cent, or 1.8%, at 21.31 cents per lb, supported by a slightly weaker dollar and gains in energy markets.

* Dealers noted that Brazilian sugar producers had taken advantage of comparatively high prices to hedge a higher proportion of expected 2023/24 exports than normal. Raw sugar futures rose to a six-year high at the end of February.

* India's top sugar-producing state, Maharashtra, could produce nearly 16% less sugar than previously estimated because mills are closing early owing to limited availability of sugar cane, a senior state government official told Reuters on Monday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose $12.70, or 2.1%, to $616.20 a tonne, a six-month high.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 settled down $29, or 1.3%, at $2,185 a tonne.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.15 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.7375 per lb​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter, David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

