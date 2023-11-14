SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after setting record high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE turned lower on Tuesday after earlier rising to a record high while coffee and sugar prices also fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 1.5% to ​3,455 pounds a metric ton by 1600 GMT after setting a record high of 3,569 pounds.

* Dealers said the market had become technically overbought after the recent strong advance and there may be a period of consolidation in the short term.

* Overall sentiment, however, remains constructive with poor crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana helping to tighten supplies.

* "It looks at the moment as if considerably less cocoa is reaching the market from Ivory Coast. If this were to continue, the cocoa market could show a supply deficit for the third consecutive year in 2023/24," Commerzbank said in a note.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell by 1.4% to $4,006 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.8% to $1.7185 per lb.

* Dealers said the market continued to be underpinned by short-term supply tightness, with front month December trading at a premium of about 5.10 cents to March KC-1=R.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at 302,235 bags on Monday, the lowest level in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1% to $2,479 a ton.

* Dealers said drier weather had allowed a pick-up in the coffee harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam, with about 10% of the crop gathered so far.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell by 1.2% to 27.38 cents per lb as the market slipped further from last week's 12-year high of 28.14 cents.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was down 0.7% at $750.70 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.