SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after setting record high

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE turned lower on Monday after earlier rising to a fresh record high, while sugar and coffee prices also fell.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2fell 0.7% to ​3,334 pounds a metric ton by 1327 GMT after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected given the extent of recent gains but the overall mood remained bullish.

* Supplies in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana remained very tight, with a drop in production anticipated in the current 2023/24 season.

* The Ivory Coast cocoa sector regulator will not allow bean grinders to accumulate stocks beyond authorised limits during the main October-March harvest to ensure fair access amid fears of a supply shortage.

* Main crop arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 totalled 56,000 tons, down from 91,000 tons during the same week last season.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.8% to $3,821 a ton after peaking at $3,880 - the highest level for the front month since December 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.2% to 27.02 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rising production from the key Centre-South region of Brazil was helping to at least partially mitigate crop concerns in major Asian producers India and Thailand.

* Brazilian mills in the Centre-South region will extend sugarcane crushing operations beyond the traditional period to cope with a record crop this year and take advantage of high sugar prices, according to mill owners and directors.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.4% to $731.60 per ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.8% to $1.5965 per lb.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.5% to $2,347 a metric ton.

