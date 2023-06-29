News & Insights

SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after setting new 46-year high

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

June 29, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell back on Thursday after earlier setting a new 46-year high, while coffee and sugar prices were also lower.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 43 pounds, or 1.7%, to 2,547 pounds a metric ton, after earlier setting a 46-year high of 2,598 pounds.

* Dealers said heavy rains in West Africa had heightened supply concerns.

* "Moderate to high rainfall is expected across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and Ivory Coast during the 10-day outlook," Refinitiv Commodities Research said on Thursday.

"High rains may adversely affect cocoa belts across Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria if flooding occurs again, which is a heightened risk considering the recent heavy rains."

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell $77, or 2.3%, to $3,261 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.616 per lb, after setting a five-month low of $1.5775.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $46, or 1.8%, at $2,570 a metric ton.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam remained sluggish this week as the markets took a hit due to the months-long scarcity of beans, while activities were muted in Indonesia due to a holiday.

* Citi analysts see an opportunity of gains in an investment strategy with coffee futures that includes buying arabica and selling robusta.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5 cent, or 2.2%, at 22.07 cents per lb​​, after setting a near three-month low of 21.81 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $8.20, or 1.3%, at $620.60 a metric ton.

* One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, David Evans and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

