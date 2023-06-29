SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after setting fresh 46-year high

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE fell back on Thursday after earlier setting a fresh 46-year high, while coffee and sugar prices were also lower.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 2,556 pounds a metric ton by 1237 GMT, after earlier setting a 46-year high of 2,598 pounds.

* Dealers said heavy rains in West Africa had heightened supply concerns.

* "Moderate to high rainfall is expected across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and Ivory Coast during the 10-day outlook," Refinitiv Commodities Research said on Thursday.

"High rains may adversely affect cocoa belts across Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Nigeria if flooding occurs again, which is a heightened risk considering the recent heavy rains."

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.7% to $3,282 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $1.6145 per lb, after setting a five-month low of $1.6095.

* Dealers said a generally favourable outlook for the harvest in Brazil was keeping the market on the defensive.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,611 a metric ton.

* Coffee trading in Vietnam remained sluggish this week as the markets took a hit due to the months-long scarcity of beans, while activities were muted in Indonesia due to a holiday, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.5% to 22.45 cents per lb​​, after setting a near three-month low of 22.37 cents.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.9% to $623 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

