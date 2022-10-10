SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after scaling near 2-1/2-year peak

Updates with market activity, includes comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE closed lower on Monday after climbing to their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, snapping a three-session winning streak, while raw sugar and coffee prices also edged lower.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 11 pounds, or 0.6%, at 1,928 pounds per tonne​ after climbing to a peak of 1,954 pounds, its highest since May 2020.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected after prices had risen for three successive sessions, while crops in top producer Ivory Coast had been aided by more favourable weather.

* Speculators have been increasing a in London cocoa.

* Dealers said the release of cocoa grinding data for the third quarter of 2022 should provide a short-term focus.

* European third-quarter cocoa grind data is due to be issued on Thursday, while the North American cocoa grind is scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $38, or 1.6%, to $2,358 a tonne.

SUGAR

* December white sugar LSUc1 settled up $2.60, or 0.5%, at $555.40 a tonne.

* Dealers noted strong white sugar prices within the European Union were helping support the market.

* "The EU's beet crop forecasts are slowly being reduced, resulting in high internal prices causing consternation to food manufacturers," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly update.

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell by 0.07 cent, or 0.4%, at 18.61 cents per lb.

* Dry weather is back in most of the center-south area in Brazil this week, allowing mills to get back to crop processing.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 0.65 cents, or 0.3%, at $2.1745 per lb​​​​.

* ICE exchange arabica coffee certified stocks were unchanged as of Monday at 416,719 bags, still the lowest in 23 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $3, or 0.1%, at $2,158 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

