SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after hitting fresh 46-year high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE hit a fresh 46-year high on Monday before turning lower, while sugar and coffee prices climbed.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.15% to 2,609 pounds a metric ton by 1424 GMT, after briefing touching a fresh 46-year high of 2,626 pounds.

* Dealers noted rains had eased in top grower Ivory Coast although there remained concerns about flooded plantations.

* Funds are doubling down on bets for higher cocoa prices, seeing little reason to exit or even limit a trade that is making them healthy returns and leaving chocolate makers in despair as prices for the bean soar.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.8% to $3,325 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.6% to 23.40 cents per lb.

* The market regained some ground after falling sharply last week but strong Brazil production should keep a lid on prices.

* Dealers said the market may have derived some support from a comparatively small delivery against the July contract, which expired on Friday and was seen reinforcing sentiment that supplies remain tight.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the expiry of the July contract SBN3 were seen at 8,118 lots, or around 412,000 metric tons, according to preliminary information from two traders on Friday.

* India's annual monsoon covered the entire country on Sunday, six days earlier than usual, the state-run weather office said, but rain totals are 10% below average so far this season.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.7% to $638.30 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.2% to $1.6090 per lb, edging away from last week's five-month low of $1.5775.

* Dealers said Brazil's coffee harvest continued to make good progress, keeping the market on the defensive.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 2.05% to $2,542 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shilpi Majumdar)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.