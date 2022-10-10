SOFTS-London cocoa turns lower after climbing to two-year peak

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - London cocoa futures on ICE turned lower on Monday after earlier climbing to their highest level in more than two years, while raw sugar and cocoa prices were also slightly weaker.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.3% at 1,933 pounds a tonne at 1315 GMT after climbing to a peak of 1,954 pounds for its highest since May 2020.

* Dealers said a modest setback was not unexpected after prices had risen for three successive sessions while crops in top producer Ivory Coast had been aided by more favourable weather.

* Speculators have been increasing a in London cocoa.

* Dealers said the release of cocoa grinding data for the third quarter of 2022 should provide a short-term focus.

* European third-quarter cocoa grind data is due to be issued on Thursday, while the North American cocoa grind is scheduled to be published on Oct. 20.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was down 0.7% at $2,380 a tonne.

SUGAR

* December white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.5% at $561 a tonne.

* Dealers noted strong white sugar prices within the European Union were helping to support the market.

* "The EU's beet crop forecasts are slowly being reduced, resulting in high internal prices causing consternation to food manufacturers," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly update.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 0.1%lower at $2.1785 per lb​​.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 fell 0.5% to $2,144 a tonne.

